A new beginning for the ages! As Pluto moves into Aquarius, we may see the death throes of old ways, as “enough is not enough” moves into “we have plenty to share,” bringing new opportunity.
In this New Year I’m expecting to have plenty of intolerance for hate and bigotry, and hope for those who have felt left out, and in need of encouragement.
In the New Year I’m expecting we’ll see more immigrant surges; why not have International Education Zones in every state, where immigrants could pay to play, and cut out the coyotes?
The fentanyl crisis will continue to bloom, along with homelessness; as legalization of pot continues to be pooh-poohed by the tobacco/liquor/hotel lobby. Let’s bring back local camping venues to get people safer places to stay.
Why not let town clerks sell cannabis grow permits and increase local revenue? Everyone knows that pot is safer than booze or heroin substitutes.
Seeing the new leadership in the U.S. House is giving me a deja vu moment for some reason. As above, so below, eh? If I can get though without a bloody nose I’ll feel better.
As far as climate change, we’ve had an early January thaw, soon to be followed by an Arctic blast, and atmospheric rivers dumping iguanas on our neighborhoods.
As far as peace in Ukraine, until Putin has his pants pulled down and gets a good, old-fashioned spanking, he will not relent 1 kilometer. At least NATO is still valid, despite attempts at sabotage.
Of course I blame Ronnie Reagan for our modern problems. Jimmy “The Peanut Farmer” Carter had it right: solar panels, legal immigration and pot decriminalization; improved race relations; youth, homeless and addiction services, all cut or reversed by Reagan and Gingrich.
One could even see old ways entrenched by henchmen of “Tricky Dick” Nixon. All that is ancient history, since the backlash from the Obama years; I only wish we had supported him more when we had the chance.
Now we must deal with the results, and the rise of more anti-woke politicians.
As far as Keene’s roundabout replacement scheme for Central Square: if we end up with a big park instead of a parking lot, where’s the trouble?