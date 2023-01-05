At the last public hearing I supported retaining the existing Central Square:
I am supportive of much of what the Downtown Infrastructure Committee has recommended, including:
A permanent covered event pavilion along a narrowed Gilbo Avenue, where trucks for things like the farmers market can pull in and have access to power, without having to create power every time.
Proposed solution to the awkward crossing connecting the Railroad Square/Gilbo area with a raised “traffic table” area.
But ...
I do not like the proposed small oval at intersection of Main, Roxbury and West streets.
The infrastructure report has a Central Square Option No. 1, “Smaller Circulation,” to simplify, and make safer, the three lanes of traffic around the Square by reducing it from three to two lanes. I support that, but not a reduced and relocated oval to be the head of our Main Street.
The suggestion that an expanded central area could also host events ignores the fact that the farmers market trucks would still find it very awkward, and likely prefer the covered event pavilion on Gilbo, with plenty of parking for all.
The existing Central Square, the granddaddy of all rotaries, is appropriate in scale for Keene’s distinguished very wide Main Street, capped as is by the church spire right on center.
The proposed small oval is a too-dinky insult to our Main street, diminishing the historical — and scale — significance of Central Square.
Supposed engineering “efficiency” is not the only criteria that should direct the evolution of this cultural artifact that grandly reflects the historic development of Keene, when it can be made to work better without big changes.