On a recent Sunday, I was reading an article regarding opioids. Some people do not realize cigarettes are just as addicting; studies have proven so.
I was a 1960s kid. Never got into the drug scene, but bought cigarettes at age 15 with my school lunch money for only 38 cents a pack. By the time I was 17, I was totally addicted to cigarettes and we jokingly, called them coffin nails.
As a kid, you don’t always see the reality of serious issues until it’s too late. I was diagnosed with COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) at age 48 and immediately placed on oxygen. Quitting was not easy. For the next six years, I tried nicotine gum, the patch and self control; but I’d take off the oxygen, smoke, get back on the oxygen.
Now, age 71, my lung disease has progressed to stage 4, now referred to as The Gold Stage ... meaning, the last stage.
I am on 3 to 4 liters of oxygen, take several medications, use two inhalers, plus take treatments with two solutions back to back, four times daily. My lung capacity is now 28 percent, so therefore, I have great difficulty breathing with simple everyday tasks most take for granted. The biggest challenge is just to breathe consistently.
The tobacco industry’s documents proved they were/are well aware cigarettes were addictive and their get-rich-plan was to hook the younger generations for life; producing kid-friendly TV ads for cigarettes with dancing cigarettes, a cowboy on a horse, and a talking camel to attract kids. These companies had huge success. Stores sold to minors back then — easy access for kids and now myself and billions of other people are hooked and/or dying a slow death.
The cigarette companies knowingly manufactured them with 100 deadly ingredients, one being rat poison, thus, suffocating your lungs by restricting the airways until no oxygen can pass through; therefore, suffocation, the end result.
Some people never are able to quit smoking. Others do. But even though I did, I cannot brag, as I quit years too late.
Please know cigarettes are more addicting than you realize ... unless you’re a smoker; then you are well aware. What help is there for smokers? Perhaps a lung transplant, yet the wait lists are long and often the donated lung becomes rejected within the body. So for most people, it’s a life of pulmonary rehab, oxygen tanks and medications. COPD is not reversible!