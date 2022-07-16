I’ve been biding my time to write since Juneteenth, watching the news, hoping the local fireworks shop doesn’t explode on 4th of July weekend.
Since the Supreme Court dropped its bombshell, the news cycle has had a parade of shootings, protests and more shootings.
Add in an end to weapons bans in New York and a truckload of suffocating migrants. Oh yeah, a parade shooting, as well as an Italian glacial avalanche. Too bad; that’s it for three-day weekends until Labor Day.
I’ve noticed more rude drivers when I venture out. With gas so high, I don’t bother to put more than a few gallons at a time. Slowing down saves gas, brakes and nerves. Blame the Russians or blame the Saudis. I blame Sununu for dropping the RGGI agreements years ago that would have opened up more renewables faster.
If people drove a little slower they’d have time to stop for wild turkeys, pedestrians, bicycles, wheelchairs and farm equipment. So much to see, so much to say, so much left to do today. I want a bumper-sticker that proclaims: “If you’re stuck behind me you should have left home earlier!”
The electric bill’s promised to be soaring and I’m still praying for more solar, wind and less Bitcoin (major energy hog). I still think of more solar panels, on more empty factory roofs, and more micro hydro-stations.
Kudos to Keene for pushing ahead with roundabouts, which for some reason gas guzzlers are opposed to, because the roundabout saves time, money, fuel and fights pollution. What’s not to love? All in one easy lesson: slow down, save gas, save lives and time.
I almost forgot about the election that looms on the calendar, I’m seeing signs of resolve and I’m wondering if anything Hassan effect on voter participation; or if Shaheen should have Kuster.
I don’t know but I’m warming to Dr. Tom Sherman, and as far as City Council; good riddance to Hansel, who hates the homeless, and has stalled any progressive marches with his breadcrumb approach to humanity.
If I ran the show there would be free public lavatories, plenty of sheltered bike-parking, car-free streets, remote-parking and electric/solar/pedal-powered trolleys, dog parks and windmills at every depot; plenty of meaningful work, houses that folks could live in and call home, with 30-hour work weeks.