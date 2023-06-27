I want to join Laura Thompson in denouncing Ann Heffernon and James Ward’s recent letter (“Shame on writer, paper for a disparaging letter,” June 8) regarding Donald Curran’s letter (“Golf tournament isn’t slowing down hunger,” June 1).
It amazes me that grown adults don’t understand the importance of free speech in modern democracy. It often turns out that those who seek to silence dissenting voices are hypocrites. They expect you to accept their viewpoint without question or criticism — but if you dare to express a view different than theirs, they will shame you and attempt to silence you.
In a letter to the editor published by The Sentinel in 2015, a writer wrote: “The country is moving forward and fortunately there are those leaders from all parties who will take the risks to get us into a future that is tolerant and accepting.” That was written by Ann Heffernon, the very same person who is now admonishing The Sentinel and Mr. Curran for publishing a viewpoint opposite hers. What is tolerant and accepting in that?
What is particularly scary about this is that Ms. Heffernon is a “community and political leader.” She has served on the boards of The Elm City Rotary, The Community Kitchen of Keene, Monadnock Family Services — and most importantly — has served as the chair, vice chair, secretary and treasurer of the Cheshire County Democrats. She was even given the “Democrat of the Year Award” in 2017.
We must demand more from our community and political leaders. We should expect that they will respectfully listen to all viewpoints. We shouldn’t fear that they will attempt to silence dissenters by using their influence to admonish the media and those who publish opposing views.
I sincerely hope that Ms. Heffernon’s views on free speech don’t represent the views of the Cheshire County Democrats — or any of the other great organizations that she has helped lead. I can’t imagine the The Elm City Rotary or Community Kitchen are interested in silencing any segments of our community.
Shame on you Ms. Heffernon for admonishing The Sentinel and Mr. Curran. Your letter to the editor suggests that you are not fit to be a leader in our community because you are not tolerant and accepting of every member of the community. I look forward to reading your apology to The Sentinel and Mr. Curran. That would represent real leadership.
