On Saturday, Feb. 4, at 9 a.m. in the Keene High School auditorium, the Keene School District presents to the public the established 2023/24 budget and other warrant articles.
The budget dictates how our schools function and what services will be available for our children. Among the warrant articles are the negotiated teacher and tutor contracts, which were designed to retain and attract quality educators and tutors for our children. A sufficient budget and highly skilled personnel are essential to high-caliber schools.
You may ask: “Why are strong public schools important to all Keene residents?” Research has long shown the benefits of a strong school system to its community. Benefits include: maintaining and increasing property values; providing a qualified workforce; creating a strong sense of community; lowering crime rates; supporting more stable families and enhancing public services. The vitality of a community is strongly linked to the strength of its public schools.
At this meeting, known as the first deliberative session, the public is able to amend the budget or warrant articles by vote. Should the majority of the public attending vote to drastically cut the budget, that is the figure that would go to the polls on March 14. It is important to show up and vote in favor of the budget, teacher contract, tutor contract and other warrant articles to fortify Keene’s school system.
Keene, like all New Hampshire communities, is mostly reliant on local support of its public schools. Extensive state efforts to draw funds away from public schools through vouchers and other mechanisms are exacerbating financial issues in a state system that already underfunds its public schools and creates skepticism about its ability to meet student needs.
Show up! You can make a difference by voting to support the presented budget and warrant articles
JOAN MURPHY
Keene
(This writer is a guidance counselor at Symonds School in Keene.)