While canvassing homes in Keene, Swanzey and Chesterfield for the upcoming Nov. 8 election, I would ask folks what was their most important issue when voting. Many would simply say, “so the other party doesn’t win.” Given our entrenched political landscape today, this wasn’t too surprising.
What was unexpected to me was how little faith people had in politicians “working together” to solve problems impacting all of us here in New Hampshire. Higher prices for electricity, food and housing hit everyone’s pocket book. And for those of us who have little savings and lower incomes, it’s even harder to get by.
Blaming the “other side” for our economic woes seems simpler than working together. New Hampshire folks pride themselves on being independent, but when our neighbors knock on our doors, we offer a helping hand. We feel badly for neighbors who may not be receiving “emergency rental assistance” beyond December.
Somehow Gov. Sununu’s administration didn’t use the prior federal allocation of funds for rental assistance and missed the deadline for reapplying for 2023. New applications are now on hold and come January, thousands of our neighbors may not be able to pay their rents or have a place to live this winter.
Similarly, Sununu’s administration didn’t apply in time for an extension of federal funding for “school free and reduced price meals.” Low income families will now have to apply individually with local municipalities and New Hampshire will need to fund the entire program. As a result, many poor families won’t have meals for their children this school year.
Working together, we could have done better for our neighbors and our state. We should encourage Gov. Sununu to stop blaming others and start paying attention to the needs of ALL New Hampshire’s residents, especially those less fortunate.
Maybe such encouragement includes choosing Tom Sherman as our new governor. Tom is a person who listens, responds and works together with the other side. In doing so he’ll make sure everyone in New Hampshire is doing better.