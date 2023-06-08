I cannot help but wonder why The Sentinel insists on publishing letters to the editor that malign people in our community — people who, in my estimation, work diligently to help create a better life for so many people who live in our region. Why is this acceptable? The newest writer on the warpath is Donald Curran, whoever he may be.
Let’s get something straight, the golf tournament is not a bunch of rich people who pride themselves on donating money. I have volunteered at this event for many years and I guarantee that this is the kindest, most gracious group of people you would ever want to associate with. They band together in teams to raise money for a very important organization in Keene.
And yes, the Fentons raise a great deal of money for The Community Kitchen. They do it because they are people who understand need and they help provide those in need not out of pride or in search of kudos; they do it because they feel it must be done and they have the capacity to help.
What other types of fundraisers do you propose that would bring in the same amount of money? Let’s be clear here, this is money that The Community Kitchen needs and despite your unhappiness over the source, you shouldn’t criticize without an alternative.
So Mr. Curran, what are you doing to help The Community Kitchen? Do you volunteer there? I would welcome the opportunity to have you volunteer alongside me so you can see exactly how the money that is raised is being spent. Stop insulting people and take some action that will benefit our community.
And as for The Sentinel? You should be ashamed. On one hand you are pleading for donations to help keep your different programs afloat, but insulting those in our community who try to keep people fed and housed.