In response to Ann Heffernon’s and James Ward’s recent letter (“Shame on writer, paper for a disparaging letter,” June 8) regarding Donald Curran’s letter (“Golf tournament isn’t slowing down hunger,” June 1) … Whew!
Ms. Heffernon and Mr. Ward take both Mr. Curran to task, for holding views in opposition to their own, as well as The Keene Sentinel, for publishing his views, which they claim “disparages” the people in the community who “work diligently to help create a better life for so many people who live in our region.” They go so far as to ask: “Why is this acceptable?”
Please let me answer that.
The letters to the editor section of our local paper is intended to reflect the opinions of the paper’s many subscribers and supporters. These opinions will differ from yours. These viewpoints will sometimes cause you upset, because they are so contrary to your own. That does not mean they can’t be printed or won’t be read. What you are suggesting, Sir and Ma’am, is tantamount to censorship.
No one ever died from holding an opposing viewpoint. In fact, one celebrated aspect of a Democracy such as ours is our freedom to express ourselves, our opinions, and to differ with one another. Vibrant public discussion, especially that involving opposing views, serves an important function in the United States of America, because it is that, and only that, which allows us to eventually reach consensus in matters we must all eventually agree upon, if the union is to exist.
I don’t agree with Mr. Curran, either. I chuckled my way through his heartfelt letter, remembering my father and many other old bootstrappers I knew, who felt that any charity was a handout, do-gooders were too rich and only acted charitably for the publicity it garnered them, etc.
Mr. Curran poses no threat to any of us, and I for one applaud The Sentinel for publishing his opinion, which he is most certainly entitled to. I think we are lucky to have a newspaper in our community which is unafraid to publish all public opinion, without censorship.
I would also rather Mr. Curren share his opinions publicly than quietly simmer in his own private rage. If we are open to having civilized disagreement, we may yet change his mind.
So, shame on you, Ann Heffernon and James Ward, for the extraordinary intolerance you exhibit, and your unwillingness to consider other views. Shame on you.
We all live in this world. All opinions should be heard.
