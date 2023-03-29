Re: Pat Byrnes political cartoon published in The Sentinel March 25:
This cartoon portrays a wife replying to her distraught husband’s rhetorical question: “What’s to prevent that from happening to me?, referring to a former president sleeping with a porn star.
Her response: “Me, Dear, and the Second Amendment.”
For a moment let’s pretend it’s the wife asking her husband the same question about HER sleeping with a porn star and HIS answer that the use of the Second Amendment (the right to bear arms) could be a proper response to HER infidelity.
I question The Sentinel’s running this cartoon as being sexist and giving the impression gender equality is a one-way affair, favoring one gender over another, even in matters of implied deadly force …
Don’t women already have a distinct advantage over men especially in matters of “He said, she said,” where one unsubstantiated word like “rape!” can ruin a man’s life?
