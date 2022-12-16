The Sentinel has never been known for careful proofreading for errors. It’s always been a sort of game seeing where a typo will pop up next, and how bad it will be. People still remember the infamous error stating then-President Bill Clinton was walking among the “vices” at Markem. (sans Monica Lewinsky. That particular “vice” came later).
However, the paper has now gotten to the point where the errors are glaring, and embarrassing. In today’s (Dec. 12) paper alone, the article about the Living Nativity returning to the United Church of Christ was accompanied by a photo of a “goat.” A “goat” that was a donkey — a Sicilian donkey, to be precise. This was right on the front page.
On the very next page, there was an article about the tragic loss of life of a man who fell to his death on Mount Willard in Crawford Notch. Only problem was, the headline read Franconia Notch. Even worse,the article was a reprint from the Charlotte (N.C.) observer. Why in the world would the Sentinel source a major in-state story from a North Carolina newspaper? Then top that off and get the headline wrong.
Then, on Dec. 7, the story about Franklin Pierce’s men’s head soccer coach moving on said he was taking the “reigns” at Bryant College. Now, Franklin Pierce may “reign” as their division’s NCAA champions, but their coach hasn’t replaced the late Queen Elizabeth II. He is taking over the “reins.” Reign is what a monarch does. Reins guide an animal, usually a horse.