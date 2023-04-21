It is hard to know where to begin or even how to respond to the writer of the letter “Don’t believe the left and mainstream media” (Michael Blair, April 15-16). While complaining about the left and mainstream media, the writer invokes a series of tropes and characterizations that clearly have their origins in right-wing propaganda and sensationalism.
All news organizations have some level of bias in their reporting and particularly their editorial pages, but the mainstream media companies have rigorous journalistic standards to follow in their news reporting. Central among these is that the news be factually accurate and subject to internal review and checking prior to publication. The mainstream media may seem to favor the left simply because they report facts that popular conservative outlets seem to ignore.
For example, regarding Fox News, the judge in the current case in a Delaware court (Dominion vs. Fox) has already ruled that Fox lied in its reporting of the alleged conspiracies in the 2020 election results. That is, Fox did not present the facts, but presented unsubstantiated allegations as fact because they believed that their viewers demanded that they report lies. Whether this approach is ruled malicious remains to be determined in court. (Note: The case was settled Tuesday out of court.)
The writer’s lengthy letter contains several paragraphs that address right-wing grievances, some longstanding. The paragraphs regarding Secretary Mayorkas, Trump’s recent indictment or complaints about the Clintons repeat right-wing grievances, but contain no substantiating facts. All of these topics have been addressed factually in many mainstream outlets, as can be readily verified by reading articles in Reuters, BBC, Financial Time, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal or The Washington Post. For example, it is possible to read articles detailing how Secretary Mayorkas and the Biden administration are applying the law at the border, why President Clinton was not indicted, why Hillary Clinton’s actions in regard to her private server did not warrant charges, or the results of the special prosecutor’s investigation into the so-called Russian collusion hoax.
In order to understand all the viewpoints surrounding today’s issues, we should read and listen to news media that represent a variety of views and viewpoints, but this approach will only work when we read and listen to news organizations that can be trusted to report the news factually. Then, we need to accept facts even when they conflict with our most sincerely held beliefs.