Your recent articles and editorials regarding the public’s right to know and voter confidence are related. When vote “counting” is concealed inside a computer with known vulnerabilities, how do we know local election officials are protecting our votes as their duty and laws require? How do they know?
Most people I’ve talked with in Jaffrey would like to continue using the computers and have the moderator randomly choose a high-profile statewide race to hand count on election night. Many people are willing to volunteer to help count ballots.
For people who are open-minded on this issue and want to learn more, here are some nonpartisan sources I trust. Public interest advocates have been working for elections we all have reason to trust since the 1980s. We’re not there yet.
In the “Jaffrey Voices” Google group, https://groups.google.com/g/jaffreyvoices, see the June 17 posting for my written testimony to the Voter Confidence Commission (includes an attached framework of how to get to evidence-based elections we would all have reason to trust and be proud of).
See also the April 7, 2022, request (includes previous request of Dec. 2, 2020) for the attorney general to investigate the high number of disenfranchised voters in Derry (and possibly absentee voters statewide) for the November 2020 elections. There was no response.
The public’s right to know (guaranteed by Part 1, Art. 8, of our state Constitution and our right to have our votes counted as cast (guaranteed by both the state and federal constitutions) are essential to protect our right to self government. With that right, comes the responsibility to make sure our public servants are doing the jobs we elect them to do.