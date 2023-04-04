The Second Amendment is the only amendment of the first 10 that has a modifying clause at its beginning. Such a modifying clause explains the reason for the rest of the sentence: “A well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state,” is the modifying clause that explains the granting of the right of citizens to keep and bear arms. Most people, including the Supreme Court, hear only the granting of the right, never the reason.
Why this amendment? For 150-160 years, our country was a British colony ruled by the British Parliament without representation. We were not a sovereign nation. It took a revolution fought by local militias with their own weapons to win freedom. Without a standing army as the British had, our Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment emphasizing the need for a well-regulated militia in case of future foreign invasions.
There is nothing in this amendment about needing weapons of any kind for self-defense or for opposing a tyrannical government. It is about keeping our nation safe from being taken over by a foreign power. Two world wars requiring a standing army, a navy, and an air force negated the need for local militias making the Second Amendment moot. If there is felt a need to repeal the Second Amendment to reflect this reality and write one to cover responsible ownership and usage of guns, there are many democratic countries in the world that have managed to do so that we can learn from.
Those early colonists did not keep weapons for fun, but for survival. If gun owners of military assault weapons with high-capacity magazines consider firing them at targets a source of fun, rules can be instituted so that fun can be enjoyed. Rules such as registration of the guns with the state, purchase of liability insurance in case of misuse or accidents, and required storage under lock and key at gun clubs where they cannot be removed from the premises.
Surely that right to have fun using these weapons should not be questioned or denied — just as surely people should be able to attend a concert, a trip to the supermarket, a Sunday morning worship, and children should be able to attend school without fearing death by gun.
