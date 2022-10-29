As a taxpayer and retired educator I am writing to remind voters that the current school voucher program, which has far exceeded budgetary provisions, is still at issue in this election.
My first concern is that the program is in violation of the Constitution of New Hampshire, 1784, Article 83, which clearly states that “Provided, nevertheless, that no money raised by taxation shall ever be granted or applied for the use of schools of instruction of any religious sect or denomination.”
Further concerns are directed at the educational process itself. Public schools in the United Stated were created to provide an informed populace necessary for a free and democratic form of government. Over time, in New Hampshire, to ensure public accountability for quality of performance and wise expenditure of public funds, a hierarchy developed that at present includes a commissioner of education, local superintendents and boards of education at both the state and local levels. At the local level, these individuals are directly responsible to the voters.
At the state level there are: curricular requirements; building specifications; standards for administrative and teaching certifications; written policies to govern all aspects of school function; state and federal provisions for inclusion, equality and student well-being; and, ultimately, evaluation of student and school performance. These criteria have evolved over time and have been felt necessary to provide a quality education for the vast majority of our children. Local boards are responsible for implementing them. And, yes, they are costly.
In addition, schools have been assigned additional responsibilities not originally intended as part of the educational process, but assumed in response to societal needs. These include: childhood nutrition, before- and after-school care, health, counseling, social services, etc. Again, costly but necessary services in our communities.
As far as I have been able to research, none of these standards, safeguards or services are required of the wide array of educational options now available to families and eligible for some state funding, and I question the wisdom of this, particularly in the area of student performance.
Another part of my research generally indicates that continued funding of this program will come at the cost of state support for public education. I am deeply concerned that poorly supported public schools, funded by exorbitant property taxes, will eventually be a deterrent for younger families to remain in or move into New Hampshire, a state that is aging rapidly.
I ask you to consider these issues before voting.
WILLIAM GRAF
Jaffrey