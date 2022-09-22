Dear supporters and encouragers of local school staff, administrators, students, parents and those connected to local schools:
I met a creative character in small-town New Hampshire last week. Compliments on his motorcycle led me to look at and found a wonderful bumper sticker. It reminds me of the various classrooms I’ve been in both in Keene and in Portland, Ore. — primarily in high schools, where you get to see adolescents going through their day of classes and socializing (and, in some cases, avoiding that).
Sometimes the lesson plan is pretty open-ended with 12 to 15 study questions students can work on in groups or solo ... sometimes the teachers allow quiet conversation and even a walk to the library for resources ... not so much on cellphones. This character’s bumper sticker said a lot to me in light of both the joys and the sorrows ... challenges and elations that can come with being a high-schooler!
“Lost on Purpose” ... the bumper sticker reminds me of a mix of the personalities I’d meet in the classroom and the way students search and find and don’t find and engage and encounter lifelong memories and situations that shape them in so many ways.
As we try to support and encourage young people however ... knowing that being a little lost can lead to exceptionally cool discoveries that make for creativity and purpose only that individual can find meaningful. So here’s to the high-schoolers and families and teachers and counselors that help them along the way.
May that sticker read “Lost with a purpose” sometimes to allow safety, protection and support moving students as well as their support systems into cooool spaces, discoveries and adventures always!