While all the redistricting has been rather confusing, a happy outcome is that for the first time I get to vote for Rep. Joe Schapiro, running for his third term in New Hampshire’s state House Cheshire District 16. I have known Joe, first as a colleague in the mental health field, for over 25 years.
I was thrilled when Joe first ran for the Legislature, knowing that his communication skills and his wise, thoughtful approach to problem-solving life’s challenges would be a welcome contribution for our community in Concord. It certainly has been! Joe jumped right in advocating for the issues that support all of us: affordable health care, adequate funding for education, reproductive freedom and women’s health, voting rights, LGBTQ+ protections, climate action.
He currently serves on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs committee. His ability to really listen to concerns and work cooperatively with bipartisan support led to fulfilling a long sought community victory by winning dental coverage for adult Medicaid recipients. All of these issues support our economy and help our communities thrive in New Hampshire.
In these times when it seems hard to trust our political representatives, Joe is a person of utter integrity who knows how to put people first, in his career as a mental health provider and a husband and father, and now as a state representative. He understands that true public service is about serving the needs of the public, not about personal ambition or grandstanding. He stays true to the issues that are the core of a vibrant community.
Please join me in voting for Rep. Joe Schapiro on Nov. 8!