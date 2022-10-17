We write in support Joe Schapiro for N.H. House of Representatives, Cheshire 16, which now includes Keene Ward 2, Alstead, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury and Stoddard.
Through our work with Joe on community projects such as the Keene Immigrant and Refugee Partnership and the project to resettle Afghan families in Keene, we know him to be a thoughtful, intelligent, compassionate person who works collaboratively and successfully gets things done.
For the past two terms, Joe has been a conscientious, diligent representative. He listens to all sides of an issue with an open mind, asks the hard questions, encourages respectful and informative debate, makes decisions he believes are best for the citizens of New Hampshire, then works tenaciously to bring about necessary change. One example is the bill (now law) creating dental benefits for adult Medicaid recipients, which passed with bipartisan support. Bipartisan support seems to be increasingly elusive in our government, but Joe achieved it!
Joe is a champion of affordable, quality health care for all in New Hampshire.
If elected for his third term, we are confident that Joe’s will be a clear voice for:
Voting rights.
Protections for the LGBTQ community.
Adequate and equitable funding for public education.
Prevention and mitigation of climate change, treating global warming as the existential crisis that it is.
Support of women’s reproductive rights, working to repeal current restrictions and codify abortion rights.