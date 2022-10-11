I am writing in support of Joe Schapiro, who is running for his third term as state representative.
Joe is running to represent Cheshire District 16, which includes the towns of Alstead, Gilsum, Harrisville, Keene Ward 2, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury, Stoddard and Sullivan.
I have had the pleasure of knowing Joe for many years and have shared many conversations with him about issues important to myself and the citizens of New Hampshire. He always listens thoughtfully to others’ opinions. He works hard to accomplish things that he feels will benefit many in our community.
While serving on the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs Committee, Joe has and continues to fight for increased access to affordable, quality health care for New Hampshire. Because part of my work involves providing dental care to Medicaid recipients, I especially appreciate Joe sponsoring and promoting the recently passed bill which will provide expanded dental benefits for approximately 80,000 adult Medicaid recipients. This bill was passed with bipartisan support and signed into law in June of 2022.
Joe will also fight for voting rights, protection of the rights of all members of our communities, adequate funding for public education, mitigation of climate change and ensuring women’s reproductive rights.
I believe Joe Schapiro is the best candidate to represent the residents of the towns in Cheshire District 16.
Sincerely,
STEPHEN F. HOFFMAN
Keene
(This writer is the executive director of Dental Health Works in Keene.)