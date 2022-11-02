I am writing on behalf of Joe Schapiro’s candidacy for Cheshire County District 16 which, after redistricting, includes Keene Ward 2, Alstead, Gilsum, Harrisville, Marlborough, Marlow, Nelson, Roxbury and Stoddard.
Joe is the very definition of a public servant. He has a passion for making our community a better place, and for working to improve the lives of his constituents. As a member of the Health, Human Services and Elderly Affairs committee, he has been committed to improving the mental and physical health of not only his constituents in District 16, but of all Granite Staters.
Joe was the primary sponsor of the bill to create an adult Medicaid dental benefit. As a retired dentist, I know all too well how important dental health is to the overall health and well-being of an individual. A year before Joe proposed the bill (which passed with bipartisan support), he began talking to me about the multi-faceted issues around the lack of a dental benefit for adult Medicaid recipients. I can attest to the fact that Joe does his homework, has the right motivation for identifying needs, and works hard to solve a problem including working across the aisle.
Joe’s work and diligence on the dental health Medicaid bill will make a significant improvement in the lives of approximately 88,000 adults in New Hampshire. His life experiences as a social worker and therapist gave him an insight to how dental health impacts not only quality of life and overall health, but also self esteem and mental health.
Joe has a unique ability to listen well and make impactful contributions to the many issues facing our state. Issues of great concern to our liberties and rights such as voting rights, protections for the LGBTQ community, public education, and a woman’s reproductive rights, to name a few.
We need representatives of Joe’s caliber: smart, dedicated, compassionate and hard-working.