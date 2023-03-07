One of my top priorities since being elected to the state Senate is ensuring that each and every citizen of our great state has access to clean and safe drinking water. I have been working to identify the issues, causes, and solutions and bringing together a bipartisan group of legislators that are focused on results, and that’s precisely what we’ve been getting.
So far this session, I have introduced Senate Bill 230 and Senate Bill 138, which were designed to improve water quality for Granite Staters.
In my testimony, I spoke of my hometown of Bedford, and how our water had gotten contaminated over 25 years ago, which is why this issue isn’t just important for my district and our state but is also personal for me and my family. SB 138 provides an additional $10 million in funding for the Revolving Loan Fund, which helps to combat PFAS contamination in drinking water, while SB 230 allocates $30 million toward vital wastewater projects.
These bills are an essential step towards ensuring that every family in New Hampshire has access to clean and safe drinking water, free from harmful pollutants. Clean water is not a luxury; it’s a basic human right, and we must do everything in our power to ensure that all our residents have access to it.
By working together, we can achieve great things and ensure a brighter future for our families. Our constituents deserve nothing less.
DENISE RICCIARDI
Bedford
(This writer represents District 9 in the N.H. Senate.)
