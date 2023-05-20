The real housing shortage is “workforce” housing, not housing for those who can afford $500,000 to $700,000-plus homes.
The proposal on the table by the planning arm of the city council to lower the acreage requirement in the rural zone from 5 acres to 2 acres is a bad and tired idea. It would wreck the natural beauty and environment of our city, be a boon to developers and supply tony housing for the few.
Plumbers, teachers, firefighters, police officers, nurses, truck drivers, construction workers, factory workers, waitresses, hairdressers and so on seem to be left out of this equation.
This proposed strategy to help solve a housing crunch for the middle- to lower middle-income people of Keene has led to the decimation of many southern New Hampshire tier towns. For example, Derry, Londonderry, Merrimack, Amherst, Pelham, Salem, Hollis and so on were but villages 40 years ago; not anymore!
Many of these towns are now overrun by over development. Man/woman have a mistaken tendency to want to “improve” what they already have in the natural world they live in with horrific consequences. We’ve seen this time and time again all across the United States, but we’ve also witnessed the best strategy sometimes is to leave well enough alone for the sake of future generations.
The proposal on the table to change the zoning in the rural zone will not solve the real housing crunch in Keene for those who desperately need it. This would need creative thinking, not the same old.
Please stick to Keene’s master plan — that’s why it was developed in the first place.