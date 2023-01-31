Peter Hansel is partially correct regarding the future plans for Central Square. He is correct that it would be much bigger, and that the Civil War statue, bandstand, fountain and Naval cannons would remain. But to expand Central Square it would have to be “reconfigured.”
When Central Square is expanded, according to the redesign being proposed, with added green space and a larger walkway north of the square, it would knock out all of the parking in front of Mabel and Lou, Life is Sweet, The Stage and the Bank of America. In order to make up this loss of parking, new parking spaces would be carved out of the upper part of the square on the east and west sides. The impact on the businesses at the head of the square is unknown, but it is something to seriously debate. The big loss from my vantage point is the historical integrity of the original square, which dates back some 150-plus years and is often referred to as Keene’s heart.
Secondly, you are not imagining things; there are more cars on our roads than ever before in fact, the U.S. added an additional 3.3 million more cars to our highways and byways just from quarter 1 of 2021 to quarter 1 of 2022 according to Statista. We’ve been adding millions more cars to our roads for the last 20 years. This trend poses the question how do cities and towns deal with the impending onslaught of more and more cars? The traditional answer has been build more roads and/or redesign the roads your city or town already has. Traffic congestion is a national problem, and we might be able to ameliorate it in the short run but not in the long run if this trend continues. The redesign being presented by Stantec is really about dealing with traffic. Do we sacrifice a historical landmark for better traffic flow is my question?
In closing, Mr. Hansel, you’ll probably get your reconfigured Keene. Growing up here as a “usual suspect,” I started realizing my beautiful, out of the way, little town/state was here for the taking. Gone are the elms, farms, cows, corn fields and slow-paced peacefulness. I have little faith that our elected officials will choose a relic of the past. These things have little meaning/value to them! Keene, N.H., as I knew it, is rapidly disappearing