In regards to the article in The Keene Sentinel, “Panel recommends swapping Central Square circle with a mini roundabout” [Dec. 14], the most important reason against building a roundabout is the safety of our residents of Keene who live downtown and those who are employed who walk downtown daily.
While a roundabout may allow traffic to flow freely in larger areas, it will cause more confusion than not for the pedestrians who would not be safe, and it is a waste of funds since downtown Keene is not a large area. Other simple actions should be applied.
The traffic on any given day makes crossing streets quite difficult for pedestrians due to vehicles disregarding the speed limit, therefore our residents as well. The crosswalks were designed to allow pedestrians the right of way, but often drivers unfamiliar with Keene do not realize our pedestrians have the right of way, therefore do not stop ... then there are others who simply don’t care.
On highways and major routes, roundabouts are needed to allow traffic to run smoothly, but for downtown Keene, this addition in such a small area would not be helpful and only create confusion for both drivers and pedestrians, creating traffic issues, with drivers speeding in attempts to bypass others and with possible serious injuries to those walking.
While improvements are always welcome in a community, I feel in this case, it would create more harm than good. Each crosswalk needs blinking lights to bring traffic to a slow speed, and include warning signs with those lights that disobeying the law to give the right of way to Keene pedestrians is against the law and those not abiding will receive a stiff fine. Installing cameras in these locations won’t help unless they are checked regularly, tracking individuals who refused to stop and the law being enforced.
Pedestrians need more protection and many drivers need more consequences. A good idea would be rotating days to have Keene police officers downtown watching for speeders and those not stopping for pedestrians ... enforce the present laws. I have seen many drivers exceeding the speed limit, nearly hitting pedestrians, blowing their horn, laughing or yelling at the person, as they sped away, forcing the person to retreat to the sidewalk ... or get hit.
Yes to enforcing the law, no to building a roundabout in such a small area!