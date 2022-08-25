Families who already send their kids to private and charter schools now get paid an average of $4,600 (per student per year) to keep sending them there, thanks to the new N.H. Education Savings Account.
Meanwhile, kids in public schools are left behind without those funds to support their education.
And their grades fall.
Enter Sununu and Edelblut to the rescue! Their newest scheme is to take federal COVID funds and give it to a huge New York City for-profit SAT-tutoring company. That’s $4.8 million dollars over three years meant for school pandemic aid, stolen to pay for the tutoring kids will need, because the public schools are failing, because they don’t have enough funding, because the N.H. Education Savings Account money is being sent to private and charter schools.
But wait, there’s more! Sununu and Edelblut want those funds to go to nonpublic as well as public schools. So, the money will also be going to private and charter schools to help those kids get into college (which is probably why their parents took them out of public schools to begin with). Nonpublic schools will get even better because our federal tax dollars will go to them. You and I will be funding private and charter schools even more than we already do.
If Sununu and Edelblut are going to rob the COVID pandemic fund, wouldn’t it be better spent upgrading the education of the students who can’t afford to go to private or religious schools? Bettering the kids who will probably be staying in New Hampshire? Using that money to include kids who won’t be going to college, so they don’t need to learn how to cram for their SATs (which more and more colleges aren’t requiring anymore anyway)?
Think of the teachers we could hire, the New Hampshire jobs created, if Sununu and Edelblut kept the money in-state and improved our public schools. Schools can’t find enough teachers because they are grossly underpaid. We could pay them what they are actually worth.
Better teachers, better education. Better state.
And when private and charter school parents cry “No fair,” we could encourage them to return their kids to public schools. A win-win for all but the Free Staters.
But then there’s that pesky problem of no federal funds left to fight when COVID rears its ugly head …