Rindge Police play hide ‘n’ seek with their information. Why has the Rindge Police Department stopped sharing police calls received with the local Ledger-Transcript newspaper?
Rindge and other local towns’ police activity is news for readers; that’s where the people look to find, and always have found, that info. Not in a police department website’s hidden database, difficult to navigate and operate, something unfamiliar and “newly” created. Seems made to have one lose interest and frustrate fast.
Other towns keep providing it, making Rindge alone, in particular, look very non-transparent. Moreso working to hide from, rather than wanting to inform, the public.
We know there are many folks who aren’t going to tutorial their way to the info, or even see your database tutorial to try to find out what the heck is happening in Rindge as far as police activity and crime goes. The revolving door of police officers and my own witness to activities leaves me questioning this chief’s decision to stay out of the news, rather than in.
From my standpoint, I see intentional nontransparency. Rindge playing frustrating hide ‘n’ seek games with the community. Remembering the last administrator to leave us, said she got an anonymous hot tip complimentary to the Rindge Police Department. Very resourceful and good community relations.
Really? But want to remain anonymous? That is quite strange to me. As is buying police Tasers with ARPA funds for the public … before requesting to purchase body-worn cameras so we all can be sure and feel safe in knowing the police are doing the good jobs the anonymous are reporting. Tasers purchased before cameras with ARPA funds is not a good look for Rindge police.
