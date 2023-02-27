Many questions came to mind as I read Mr. Merkt’s recent letter to the editor (“Educational ‘canary in the coal mine’,” Feb 22). I will focus on one: Why Baltimore? Of all the cities in the country, including those in New Hampshire, why did he focus on Baltimore?
So I did some digging. It seems that the report on Baltimore’s schools (produced by Project Baltimore) is a current “sky is falling” news story from media that lean to the right. One of the sources, the Daily Caller, was founded by Tucker Carlson and Neil Patel with funds from Foster Friess, a prominent donor to Christian right causes. (You might remember his great advice to women on how to avoid pregnancy: hold an aspirin between their knees.) Another source: The Washington Standard, whose website is owned by Tim Brown, active with the Sons of Liberty and other far-right groups.
I’m not saying the Baltimore school system doesn’t have problems, or that the problems shouldn’t be reported. Media have a duty to report on government failings. My issue is right-wing news sites using a broken school system to frighten people — especially parents — into the frenzy we’ve seen on videos taken during school board meetings around the country. I hope Mr. Merkt’s letter does not add fuel to the fire.
