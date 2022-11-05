The general election will take place on Nov. 8, 2022. I live in legislative District 17 which covers Fitzwilliam, Richmond, Swanzey, Troy and Winchester.
I want my vote to count for responsible leadership in the N.H. House of Representatives. A representative should believe that a state is stronger when the budget is balanced and taxes are cut. An effective Legislature works so money could come back to municipalities in grants aiding the maintenance and improvement of infrastructure as it applies to roads and bridges. A concerned legislator works for best services to constituents in their schools and town government. If well done, property taxes will be lowered and will count for more positive action in the future.
A good representative listens to constituents and is among them in the towns, the schools, and community discussions, taking their thoughts and ideas to Concord and acting on their behalf when voting on emergency preparedness, parental rights, protection of the Second Amendment while holding dear the Constitution of the United States.
If you are voting in Cheshire District 17, I highly recommend that you vote for Jennifer Rhodes. Rep. Rhodes has proven her allegiance to the community she has represented in 2020-22. She has been there for you. She has earned and deserves your vote on Nov. 8.