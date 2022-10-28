It is election season in New Hampshire — and what would that be without yard signs of every stripe. This year, we’ve noticed that “Democrats working for the Common Good” signs have been disappearing from both public and private property. It’s sad, of course, to see such tactics in a fair election, but as we all know it’s not uncommon in our politics.
But to those who are taking signs, listen, we get it. It’s a tough time to be a Republican. Over the past two years Democrats have delivered win after win for the American people. We are seeing the lowest unemployment rate in years, made once-in-a-generation investments in our infrastructure, reduced prices on critical medical needs like insulin and hearing aids, brought good paying, high tech manufacturing jobs back to the U.S., and provided much needed relief to student loan borrowers.
In the meantime, Republican politicians have focused primarily on denying the results of the last election, gutting funding for our schools and municipalities, and delivering tax cuts to the wealthy while leaving the rest of us in the cold.
We understand that, given the circumstances, “working for the Common Good” might be sounding pretty great to you right now, and it’s understandable that you might grab a sign for your own. No judgment in that!
So Republicans, we want you to know that despite our differences, you’re welcome to join Democrats in working for the common good. If you want a sign, please let us know; there’s no need to steal them from your neighbors. We have plenty and will happily send one your way.
And when you get into that voting booth in three weeks, remember, working for the common good means investing in your community, your school district, your neighbors, and you. If you want to see real, positive change in your community, vote Democrat up and down the ballot.
EDWARD SHELDON
Swanzey
(This writer is a member of the Cheshire County Democratic Committee.)