Choice: New Hampshire Republican U.S. Senate nominee Don Bolduc said that, “as a man,” he thinks women “get the best voice” when state legislators decide how to regulate their rights. Regarding abortion being a state or federal decision, he stated “It belongs to the state. It belongs to these gentleMEN right here, who are state legislators representing you.” Maybe we couldn’t stop the Supreme Court from denying women’s choice, but we can choose not to elect anyone, anywhere, who agrees with that decision. A woman’s choice, not theirs.

