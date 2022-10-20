In a few weeks we will vote for a U.S. senator, member of the U.S. House of Representatives, governor, and state legislative seats, as well as county and local officials. This election is important to everyone, especially people who work for a living.
The issue is which candidates can help make a safer, more secure life for our citizens. During the recent primary races Republican candidates talked about caring for people, for the aged, the sick, children and working people. But when given a chance to do something about it, they vote against aid for children, the elderly, the sick and infirm.
This year, Republicans voted as a block to prevent Medicare and Medicaid from negotiating drug prices with big pharmaceutical firms. Insurance companies can do this, other big businesses can, foreign governments can. But Republicans want to prevent their own government from doing it, because big pharmaceutical companies contribute heavily to their campaigns.
Republicans said they wanted to enhance America’s ability to make and develop computer chips, but when the Biden administration and Democrats in Congress proposed a bill to do that, they opposed it. They opposed aid to cities and states, but eagerly grabbed those funds when, over their objecting votes, the spending was approved.
Republicans acknowledged that roads, highways, bridges, water supply, sewage treatment, asbestos control and other infrastructure are in dire condition. But when given a chance to do something about those problems, they chose to vote against it, because their leaders told them to.
A former Republican, I changed my affiliation because I saw Republicans become more interested in political power and big business PAC money than in serious governing. I saw a party talking about freedom but acting to suppress peaceful dissent; talking about heavy taxes on working people, but giving tax breaks to the biggest corporations, to multimillionaires and billionaires, but not working people.
Worst, I saw a party talking freedom and human rights while openly suppressing them. Republicans talk about democracy while aiding a plot to throw out the results of a totally legitimate election. Before this year’s primary, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate stated firmly that the last presidential election was fraudulent; but as soon as he was nominated, he said the opposite.
It is time to stop the lying and duplicity. Vote as though our democracy itself depends upon this election to survive — because it does.