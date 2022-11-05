Oil, “wokeness,” family planning, climate change …
In the last six months, oil company profits were $100 billion, yet they’re not reinvesting in production.
Meanwhile the DoD calls climate change a major national security threat. It aims to decrease the military’s dependence on fossil fuels, while mitigating the need to police volatile oil producing regions of the globe. To this end they are developing an electric Light Reconnaissance Vehicle and a hybrid Abrams tank.
Woke? This is rational. So is providing a supportive environment for diverse service members and their families. (The straight, macho-man Russian army isn’t looking so hot, is it?) This support includes full access to health care and not having its women be second-class citizens when they step off the base. The military requires readiness, and it wants reenlistment.
Democrats have slashed the deficit, cut prescription drug and health care costs. The infrastructure bill will rebuild our roads, bridges and ports, while the CHIPS act will boost the U.S. semiconductor industry.
Together, these will strengthen our national supply chain while providing new, higher paying jobs. Our unemployment rate is at 3.5 percent. Yes, of course we are going through some re-shuffling of the jobs markets after two years of a pandemic, but real disposable income is up by 1.7 percent — unless you’re an oil exec.
Helping relieve onerous student debt, including predatory interest rate loans, invests in our human resources. So does securing access to family planning and maintaining Social Security and Medicare. Professional agitator Marjorie Taylor Greene makes $174,000/year and got $183,504 in PPP loan forgiveness; that could fund loan assistance to between 9-18 graduates.
Republicans want to gut unions, environmental protections, voting rights and social safety nets. They’re banning books and promoting bigotry and medical quackery. They gave us a violent coup attempt and absurd conspiracy theories.
Guys like Bolduc flat out deny the reality of election results — but only of Biden’s, not Republicans who won on the same ticket. They want to hand more tax cuts to billionaires, although even Forbes reports that “supply-side” economics furthers income inequality. And they’re threatening to shut down the government, defaulting on our loans. Madness.