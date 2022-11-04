“The fact is, I think, that my friends really didn’t know. They didn’t know because they didn’t want to know; but they didn’t know. They could have found out, at the time, only if they had wanted to very badly.”
— Milton Mayer, “They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933-45”
It is not an exaggeration to say that we are at another American historical pivot-point. In one political party, we hear the echoes of the Nazis rise to power a century back. In their allegiance to billionaires and autocrats, this political party attacks our Constitutional freedoms and our many social and economic advancements while using violent rhetoric.
Not long ago, Republican candidates would hide their intentions to destroy our common social services and democratic institutions. Today, many of the rhetorical deceptions remain, but more often we hear Republican Party leaders saying proudly things like having your rapist’s baby by force is simply “inconvenient,” “a blessing” or “an opportunity.”
In June when the Supreme Court stripped away the Constitutional right to abortion, the GOP was absolutely clear that ending reproductive freedom is OK. The uterus is now government property and women are no longer free.
In addition to this Republican attack on privacy, Republicans forbid forms of thought they don’t like with censorship and book banning. They are stripping away voting rights and crippling our election system while claiming they love freedom and democracy. If they regain the levers of government, I wonder which freedoms will be next on their chopping block.
The Republican Party stoked an armed insurrection on the U.S. capital while America was attempting to exercise its 46th peaceful transfer of Presidential power. In 1923, the German Nazis also engineered a violent coup attempt in their rise to political power. The Nazis also built a culture of grievance by scapegoating minorities, political opponents, academics, scientists and the “elite” using the language of phony populism, and normalizing political violence.
Under Republican rule, we can count on further cuts to Social Security, health care services and affordable prescription access, public education, worker and climate protections and the postal service; all programs that benefit every one of us … including Republicans.
Nov. 8, 2022 is the next pivotal moment for our civil society and our constitutional freedoms. Thanks for voting, donating and volunteering for Democrats to support and strengthen American democracy.