Republicans — the party of “compassionate conservatism”?
They tear migrant children away from their parents at the Mexican border. They lure other migrants with promises of fake jobs and housing, then abandon them with no support to those chardonnay-sipping liberals. They injure and kill people by pushing rapacious for-profit health plans and blocking Medicare-for-all.
Maybe Christian conservatives should be asking themselves if Christ would commit these crimes against humanity.
Republicans — the party of “law and order”?
They demolished the Supreme Court. They applaud the deadly savagery of Jan. 6 and worship their leader, Donald Trump, who was “practically and morally responsible” (so said Mitch McConnell) for the vicious attempt to overthrow the federal government. (Watergate body count: zero).
They promote unchecked gun violence.
Republicans — the party for keeping “big government” out of your life?
They force rape and incest victims to carry to term. They want to dictate how you procreate or not and whom you may or may not marry. They want to seize your contraceptives.
In New Hampshire, they make you pay for religious indoctrination with public funds — specifically forbidden by the N.H. Constitution. They push voter suppression and gerrymandering — no “free and fair elections” for them!
The current Republican Party is the most stupendous fraud ever perpetrated on the American people, with hordes cleverly duped. Big Liar Donald Trump, the greatest con-artist in American history, is leading the MAGA mission to systematically destroy our democracy.
Their worst “Big Lie” candidates just won their primaries. They must be thrown out on Nov. 8. And if Trump wins, democracy dies and fascism triumphs.