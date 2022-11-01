Our country was founded on non-sectarian, Enlightenment values, not on Christianity. Some founders were Christian, some were deists. But by jumping in bed with extremist, intolerant Christians, the Republican Party is fast becoming the tool of would-be Christian theocrats.
Thanks to the Republicans and the right-wing judges that they have put on the bench, Hobby Lobby and other employers can already assert religious grounds to not provide birth control coverage in their employees’ health insurance. There is every likelihood that similar religious objections can result in employers not having to provide preventive medicine for sexually transmitted infections.
Who knows, maybe even treatment of sexually transmitted infections will soon no longer be covered — after all, if sex should only occur within marriage (not that evangelical leaders or other religious leaders are great at practicing what they preach), sexually transmitted infections shouldn’t happen. There are already a growing number of pharmacists refusing to fill certain prescriptions because of claims that the prescriptions conflict with their religious beliefs.
It has long been understood that separation of church and state meant public tax dollars would not go to religious organizations. Now we have public tax dollars going to completely unaccountable, often anti-science religious schools! Under legislation brought to New Hampshire by the Republicans, vast and ever-increasing sums of tax dollars are going to religious schools. Is this what we signed up for?
The only way to teach the current Republican Party that most of us have had enough of its alliance with the intolerant “religious” Right is to vote for Democrats this election cycle — even if you usually vote Republican.