I have listened to these Republicans and their PACs. We have a truth in advertising law in this country, so I’m baffled as to why the FCC has not gone after these PACs. I don’t think they would say a true word if their life depended on it!
They keep saying that Maggie Hassan votes with Biden 96 percent of the time. Who did they think she would vote with? That old Mitch McConnell? Of course she votes with her party.
And blaming Biden and the Democrats for inflation is just wrong. The whole world is fighting inflation. And it would have happened no matter who was in office.
And no, they did not vote to make oil prices go up just before winter. They actually voted to help people afford oil this winter. So when you watch these PAC ads from the Republicans, listen to them but always change it in your mind to the opposite of what they are saying.
Now, the dreaded abortion issue. Not one of them knows anything about how a woman’s body works and nothing about pregnancy or what can go wrong with that. If they did, they would keep their mouths shut. They are just trying to appease the far-right evangelicals.
No one in government should ever have the power or the right to make this decision for anyone.
And the only way they are going to get the hint is if they go home instead of the office they are running for.
You know, I remember during the last presidential election all of the Republicans were trying to scare people into voting for them by saying that Democrats wanted to take your rights away.
Seems to me they were telling us what they themselves were planning.
And until we put more people on the Supreme Court, we are going to lose more rights.