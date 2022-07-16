Women, your reproductive body is not yours in America (except in these codified states, i.e., where the right is written into these state’s constitutions): Colorado, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington, D.C.).
But do not fret, these countries will also honor you as an equal, as a human being, and respect your reproductive choices without question. Many of them are conservative and Catholic in their beliefs: Lithuania (my Fatherland country), Latvia, Estonia, Italy, Portugal, Spain, France, Ireland (my Motherland country), Republic of Moldova, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Russia, Serbia, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, Cuba, Hungary, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Germany, Greece, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Slovenia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Canada, Mexico (law varies by state), the U.K. and Finland (on broad social grounds).
Women treated as second/third class citizens: Haiti, Egypt, Honduras, El Salvador, Afghanistan, Iraq, Congo, Brazil, Angola, Dominican Republic, Gabon, Nicaragua, Philippines, (many, many, more backward and third world countries).
Top third world states for American women of reproductive age: Wisconsin, South Dakota, Missouri, Kentucky, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Arkansas, West Virginia, Ohio, Alabama and Texas.
Dishonorable mention states: Utah, North Dakota, South Carolina, Idaho, Iowa, Wyoming, Michigan, Tennessee, Mississippi, Florida, Indiana, Montana, Nebraska, Arizona and Georgia.
Finally, two of our male Supreme Court right-leaning justices were accused of sexual malfeasance (my term) by two honorable women. Hearings were held and the women were trampled under the weight of injustice. The American lie lives on in the highest court of the land.