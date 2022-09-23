I want to thank my many supporters and volunteers for the win in the Cheshire District 4 Republican primary. As the general election approaches, I look forward to hearing from residents and discussing how our district can best be represented at the N.H. Statehouse.
I also wanted to correct what I felt was a mischaracterization in a recent article (“One serious Republican candidate for Keene’s Ward 4 seat in NH House,” Sept. 10) by Statehouse reporter Rick Green, following a cordial telephone interview.
In the article, Mr. Green referred to a letter to the editor I had written (“I want to be your NH representative,” July 26) in which I emphasized building my campaign on common sense and civility (citing the example of Ronald Reagan and Tip O’Neill). Mr. Green then stated that I “blasted” (his word) Democratic leaders in the interview for engaging in “out of control spending” resulting in “rampant inflation” (my words). The clear implication: I was being uncivil and hypocritical.
Mr. Green also felt, for some reason, that he needed to provide Democratic talking points rebutting my statements.
However, Mr. Green left out a part of my original letter in which I mentioned that although Reagan and O’Neill were “frequent sparring partners,” they were friendly “after 6 p.m.” Reagan and O’Neill said many critical (and often funny, for that matter) things about each other’s policies, yet remained cordial, ready to work together to find common ground for the sake of the country. I believe that Republicans and Democrats can do likewise today, which is a true test of civility.
My statements in the article were legitimate criticisms of flawed policy, and not personal attacks or inflammatory. Critiquing public policy is not in itself uncivil, and should not be characterized as such; rather, it is a necessary component of civil discourse.
I believe Democratic policies have led to rampant inflation on the national level (including excessive spending, restrictive energy policies, and an ever-increasing role of government) and will hurt New Hampshire if we elect a Democratic majority to govern the state house. Accordingly, I encourage voters in Cheshire County to elect more Republicans on Nov. 8.
THOMAS SAVASTANO, Keene
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. House in Cheshire District 4.)