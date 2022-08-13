Here in the Granite State the fifth season of every other year is upon us: election season. The roadways of Cheshire County are now bordered by the bright green of crabgrass, the fading yellow of day lilies, and, of course, the red, white and blue of political signage. In synch with this time of year, I’d like to recommend the reelection of Paul Berch to New Hampshire’s House of Representatives.

Recommended for you