Here in the Granite State the fifth season of every other year is upon us: election season. The roadways of Cheshire County are now bordered by the bright green of crabgrass, the fading yellow of day lilies, and, of course, the red, white and blue of political signage. In synch with this time of year, I’d like to recommend the reelection of Paul Berch to New Hampshire’s House of Representatives.
In serving 10 years as a House member from Westmoreland, Paul has delivered. He was instrumental in preserving and indeed upgrading Maplewood, a facility of which Cheshire County is justifiably proud. In his capacity as a representative, Paul has served on the county’s executive committee and chaired the group for the past two years. During this time the county budget remained nearly flat — no mean feat.
Paul also successfully led the effort to raise the minimum wage for all county employees to $15 an hour. In Concord, Mr. Berch was an avid supporter of expanding broadband and helped craft bonding agreements with providers. He is proud of voting to repeal the death penalty, secure transgender citizens a bill of rights, and protect women’s reproductive rights and autonomy over their own bodies.
Still, Rep. Berch found the time to serve as a New Hampshire commissioner on the Connecticut River Valley Flood Control, a four-state group that also focuses on the environmental health of New England’s longest river.
Please consider voting for this tireless Democrat in the September primary.