When our family moved to Dublin in 1983 there were many young families living here. There were three Little League teams, and about 120 children in the Dublin Consolidated School. Today, there are not enough children to have any Little League teams and the number of children at DCS is less than half of what it was. What has happened to our once vibrant and diverse town?
About 15 years ago, when I was a member of the planning board, there was a fear of large-scale developments coming to Dublin, so a series of measures were taken to stop development. One was changing the minimum lot size in the rural zone from 2 acres to 4 acres. These measures were successful in stopping all major subdivisions. What was designed to stop developers has also put up a large sign for young families. That sign said “go away” and we now see the results in the lower number of young families in Dublin.
In 2017 the Dublin Master Plan noted a decline in the 24-40 age bracket and identified that it was because of the cost of land due to the 4-acre minimum in the rural district. Who needs 4 acres for a house and what young family can afford to buy a 4-acre lot?
It is time to take down the “go away” sign toward young families and return the rural zone to a 2-cre minimum. This will not automatically create a lot of affordable housing in Dublin, because the expense of the house is determined by the builder, not the size of the lot. It will simply be a small first step.
Dubliners, your vote on March 14 to return the rural district to a 2-acre minimum will send a signal to the planning bBoard that you want the rural district to be included in the up-coming study, not just the Village District. It is time to take down the “go away” sign toward young families who want to live in Dublin and raise their children here.
My wife and I love Dublin and want other young families to be able to enjoy Dublin and raise their children here, just as we did. We want this beautiful rural town to be open to more than just the rich and the retired.
