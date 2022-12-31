Jim Rousmaniere’s passing has prompted me to write to pay homage to this gracious, enthusiastic, brilliant, loyal, compassionate, humble, deeply spiritual man.
For decades, I was blessed by his mentoring and friendship. Well into my teaching career at Keene High, Penny Shanks, Elaine Landry, Ted Miller, Steve McCormack and I were fortunate to partner with John Harris at FPC to create a new curriculum for the American studies program at KHS. It would offer an intensive, interdisciplinary out-of-doors summer school course, and train teachers for this place-based initiative. The new curriculum covered local history, environmental studies, field work, public speaking and writing.
Enter Jim Rousmaniere. He proposed another innovative and groundbreaking collaboration: American studies students would write feature articles for The Sentinel on unique places in the Monadnock Region. Jim spent countless hours working with students on their articles; over 25 were published.
A year later, I was honored to team up with him for an honors summer school course on journalism. Jim was strict about deadlines and professional standards of writing. This man was a born teacher and a caring one. When students’ articles were published in the paper, he offered effusive and enthusiastic praise!
Fast-forward: March 20, 2022. My mother Mary Faith Dubois’ memorial service at the First Baptist Church of Keene. She made me promise to have a “celebration of life”; there must be no sentimentality or tears. I was to tell the old family stories and to make people laugh.
Before the service began, Jim came over to greet me in the front pew. I was greatly moved by his presence. Despite the fragility of his own health, he was all about laughter and reminiscing.
Jim seated himself in a pew near the lectern. During my remembrance of my mother, I observed Jim laughing in the appropriate places and when Pastor Linda Overall preached eloquently on my mother’s favorite scripture (Ecclesiastes 3 1-8) he, eyes closed, smiled throughout. The scripture clearly spoke to him; he was a man who had made peace with his own mortality.
“For everything there is a season, A time to be born and a time to die.” And, like Jim, I am drawn to part of the scripture. “A time to be silent and a time to speak.”
I felt compelled to speak with this letter.
Jim, the race is done. You are an “American original,” a “Renaissance” man. Thank you for giving so much for so many.