Several ideas were brought out ranging from a splash pad to basketball courts to a new swimming pool. Fine ideas to ponder.
But I would like to remind the citizens that the reservoir is the main attraction. The water feature is the centerpiece of this rambling picturesque park. The dam collecting cold water from brooks and springs draining from Beech Hill is home to a variety of wildlife. The rest of the park’s amenities are place settings.
Sadly the reservoir appears to be “aging” prematurely. Runoff and sediment carried by Robin Hood Brook are filling the pond. The shallower water heats quicker, changing the pond’s micro-ecosystem. The sedimentation wasn’t addressed during the dam’s reconstruction. A number of trees have fallen into the pond further giving the appearance of neglect.
Would the city consider checking the aging process? Would public works remove some of the accumulating sand and sediment? Perhaps even installing a bypass system for the brook that carries the sand and sediment?
Naturalist Henry David Thoreau, once known to Keene, said, “A lake is the landscape’s most beautiful and expressive feature. It is earth’s eye; looking into which the beholder measures the depth of his own nature.”
And so it is too with Robin Hood Reservoir. Sadly our “eye” has become clouded, the vision lost. It is time to consider surgery to save this beautiful body of water so we can enjoy it for decades to come.
MICHAEL HETHERMAN
Keene
The letter-writer notes that he grew up near Robin Hood Park, played ice hockey and fished on its pond, and used its amenities.