Regarding the recent PBS Documentary “U.S and the Holocaust” by Ken Burns, the 6½-hour series illuminates the enormity of suffering during World War II and in prior decades leading to the war.
Among many details are the reflections of Gunther Stern of Hildesheim, Germany. A survivor, and later U.S. serviceman, he remembered his father telling his children to take on the qualities of invisible ink to avoid notice during the perilous ascent to power of the Nazis, and to reappear later when it was safe. Unfortunately for Gunther’s family and millions of others, this strategy of not drawing attention while fading into the background was ineffective when matched against the hunter/killer intelligence apparatus that was available to Hitler’s Third Reich. As the documentary points out in the third installment, two-thirds of Europe’s Jews were murdered by 1945 and many of the populations have yet to regenerate.
Burns’ documentary catalogs some of the details of the century’s worst crime; the “einsatzgruppen”; the stifling Warsaw ghetto; and later, the gas chambers — all manifestations of the infernal “final solution.”
But there was a much larger mechanism paired with a maniacal philosophy; to have committed murder on so massive a scale that in fact, the term “genocide” had to be invented to describe its dimensions, Hitler needed help. And that help, while alluded to only in the most fleeting fashion during mention of Henry Ford’s Nazi sympathies, was readily available from several U.S. corporations, most notably IBM Corp., as documented exhaustively by Edwin Black, author of “IBM and the Holocaust.”
In his New York Times bestselling work, Black poses a rhetorical question: How could so much murder be carried out in such a short period of time? And he goes on to answer; “an … invention did exist, the IBM punch card and sorting system, a precursor to the computer. IBM, primarily through its German subsidiary, made Hitler’s program of Jewish destruction a technologic mission the company pursued with chilling success.”
The Holocaust Museum in Washington, D.C., concurred, enshrining a Dehomag/IBM punchcard machine in the lobby. This machine, in tandem with the exhaustive census carried out by the Germans both at home and in conquered territory, allowed the S.S. to categorize, round up, then work to death or murder mass numbers of people unimaginable previously.
To not call out Hitler’s corporate collaborators is to compound the crime.