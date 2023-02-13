I was at the FOP meeting Thursday night at City Hall; on the table was whether or not to accept the proceeds of drug bust forfeiture; $12,000.
I was there and told the committee to reject the money. Of course they accepted it unanimously.
I believe they know the drug war is wrong, but; a police officer came up there with $12,000 and all that goes out the window.
I suggest people write to the City Council because it’s not too late; and implore them not to accept those proceeds: Ill-gotten gains is what I think of it as, but you know, you can’t say that to the City Council because they’ll think you’re crazy.
But they know the drug war is a failure, I don’t know anybody who would think that it isn’t; so I suggest imploring, reasoning and persuading them with letters, between now and the next City Council meeting when it will be voted on. That City Council meeting is next week, Feb. 16.
Imagine a news story where the headline was: “City Council rejects drug forfeiture money.”
That would make the news.
That would be the best sacrifice of 12 measly thousand ever.
I believe that would be the best, positive, promotional press for Keene.
So, If you know that the drug war is impotent and ineffective, and therefore, a humongous waste of taxpayer money, than don’t be party to it. Put your money where your mouth is, and ...