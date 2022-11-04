It has been a pleasure to be your candidate for Senate District 10. I’ve met so many wonderful people and listened to their stories. Lifelong residents to newcomers seeking refuge from other states that don’t value liberty and freedom.
I’ve been fortunate to travel through the area attending meetings, parades, car shows, barbeques, dinners, chili cook-offs and other events. I’ve discussed the issues with folks in libraries, Grange halls, town halls, churches, people’s homes, and that most authentic of New Hampshire’s venues, the recycling centers. There is nothing like fall in the Monadnock Region.
The Monadnock Region has an opportunity to be represented by four GOP senators. Ruth Ward, Denise Ricciardi and Kevin Avard have done great work for you in the Senate. With your support I could be the fourth vote for you in a Senate of 24. We could be one-sixth of the Senate and a powerful force to be reckoned with. We need that type of representation to help grow and protect the Monadnock Region.
Your Republican candidates offer real solutions to life’s real problems. New Hampshire is entering this winter with escalating heating costs and rising prices on food and goods, even shortages. The opposition is concerned about the temperature in the next century, when we are worried about our neighbors suffering this winter in the cold. There is no government program, law or regulation that can stop global warming. There are ways we can mitigate it with a strong economy and a sensible energy policy. Let’s become energy-independent again, lower prices at the pump and afford to heat our homes.
Now we need to get out the vote. Please tell your friends and neighbors to vote, and ask them to spread the word as well. If we all vote, we all win. We can do better, and we must do better.
SLY KARASINSKI
Swanzey
(This writer is the Republican candidate for N.H. Senate in District 10.)