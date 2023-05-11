The Sentinel’s coverage of the from-5-acres-to-2 zoning amendment change to Keene’ rural district was disappointing and incomplete.
Testimony presented discussed the substantial tax increase impacting those individuals who own between 5 and 9.99 acres. As 2-acre parcels in the rural district are appraised for about $53,000 each, the tax would be about $1,500 for each “new parcel.” Furthermore, 1,400 housing units (what some consultant said Keene needs) will place a tax burden on the Keene community as a whole. Assuming 700 students at a cost of $19,000 a year to educate, there would still be a deficit of $3.5 million as taxes on a $400,000 plus home (which is what is being built on 2 acres) only covers $7,500 of the expense. That deficit will be shared among all city taxpayers. In fact, the city planner has deliberately refused to provide financial impact analysis on any of the proposed zoning changes she is promoting because she knows it will not support them.
The rural district is not served by city services and the roads are narrow. Encouraging high-density building where there is no sewer, water, gas or public transportation is stupid. This is especially true when you consider that we are understaffed when it comes to first responders. Greater density means more road infrastructure expense as well.
Development in the rural zone means more gas-powered vehicles and is contrary to Keene’s 2030 climate objectives, as it is unlikely that these two-vehicle households are going to drive electric vehicles.
If the goal is truly workforce housing, then look at the other two recently approved zoning changes — accessory dwelling units as a matter of right in the rural zone and the conservation residential development with density incentives — which provide an ability to develop additional housing units within 5 acres. Also, look at the number of homes, apartments, elderly and student units that came online in the past 10 years (we have more than ever) and the projects being proposed for Whitcomb’s Mill, 310 Marlborough, the Roosevelt School and neighboring towns.
If the city councilors truly care about workforce housing and affordability, focus on the tax rate and encouraging development where you can actually build an affordable habitation (to own or rent), not encourage $400,000-plus homes. Even the consultants haven’t recommended it as a solution to housing affordability, which is a national problem.