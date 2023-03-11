Town of Winchester voters, please vote yes on articles 39 and 40. They only reduce lot sizes to the underlying districts. Three- and 4-acre lots only increase the cost of housing. These articles do not contradict federal and state regulations. They only do what the N.H. Department of Environmental Services recommends in its Model Ground Water Protection Ordinance.
Please also vote yes on article 38, this article puts the Central Business District and the Commercial District back into the Aquifer District. The biggest threat to our aquifer comes from businesses that use and store chemicals, like vehicle repair shops, metalworking shops manufacturing facilities, underground and above ground storage tanks, etc. See N.H. Groundwater Protection Act RSA 485-C:7 Potential Contamination Sources. Without the Central Business District and Commercial District in the Aquifer District, we are not protecting our aquifer.
Please vote no on article 41, unless you don’t want to protect our aquifer. This article eliminates the Aquifer District. I only inserted this article to give the voters a choice. Without the Central Business District in the Aquifer District, the Aquifer District is meaningless. It’s not protecting our aquifer. We need to protect our natural resources.
