As we celebrated July 4th barbecues and fireworks, two more gun violence tragedies occurred in Highland Park and Philadelphia.
That New Hampshire hasn’t experienced such an event isn’t because we are special — it is because we are lucky.
But, eventually, luck will run out. And, our Free State-led legislature seems intent on making that happen by rejecting all efforts at commonsense gun-violence prevention legislation.
“Red flag” laws are one such measure which can help prevent a gun violence tragedy in the Granite State. These laws prevent those at immediate risk of harming themselves or others from possessing or buying firearms for brief period of time — usually a few days to a couple weeks. Police must present a high level of evidence to a judge to trigger this period and it is reviewable by a higher court.
In fact, 19 states and D.C. have red flag laws. Numerous federal and state courts have upheld their constitutionality. That’s why 74 percent of the public support these commonsense measures, according to a recent Marst poll.
For the vast, vast majority of the population, these laws wouldn’t impact gun ownership at all. If you’re a typical hunter, sportsman, marksman or person concerned about protecting your family, a red flag law wouldn’t alter your Second Amendment-guaranteed right to own a firearm. After all, most people do not pose a clear and convincing, immediate risk of harming themselves or others.
Sadly, our Free State Legislature, joined by several Democrats, rejected a red flag law proposal in 2022. Contrary to Free Stater propaganda, nothing was protected by that move, aside the possibility for future tragedy.
It is time our Legislature stepped up and protected Granite Staters. With regard to gun violence, New Hampshire is not special, it is lucky. Let’s give luck some help.
SHAUN FILIAULT
Keene
(This writer, a Democrat, is a candidate for the N.H. House in Cheshire District 7.)