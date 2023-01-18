Historically, cities were invented to make money. Trade is the heart of every vibrant city and town, and Keene is no different. The original architects of Keene were idealistic and aimed high. They brought elevated aspirations. They recognized people need an emotional connection with their town … as well as infrastructure. They employed ancient planning devices that expressed creativity and intelligence. Their thinking granted us lasting meaning and beauty right in the center of town in Central Square and the Main Street approach. This generous open space gives confidence and vibrancy to the town’s local trade.

Recommended for you