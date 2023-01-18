Historically, cities were invented to make money. Trade is the heart of every vibrant city and town, and Keene is no different. The original architects of Keene were idealistic and aimed high. They brought elevated aspirations. They recognized people need an emotional connection with their town … as well as infrastructure. They employed ancient planning devices that expressed creativity and intelligence. Their thinking granted us lasting meaning and beauty right in the center of town in Central Square and the Main Street approach. This generous open space gives confidence and vibrancy to the town’s local trade.
“American Consumer Culture,” most often with its own setting, looms large in the U.S. Chain stores often “turn up the volume” by building two-story facades to be more visible from cars. The upper floor might be completely empty. It’s a billboard.
In Central Square, a person can be in the center of town and be free of advertising language. This softens the white noise of daily life. We arrive at Central Square and see a natural setting with impressive trees. It is sheltering and a pocket of rapport forms unexpectedly. We know we have arrived at the center of town.
I’ve only lived in Keene three years. I like it here. I don’t have the sense of ownership many long-term residents do; but I understand why they do. Keene elevates people with its stance and impresses us with evidence of the creative and constructive energy of past lives.
Many issues are involved in this project which are beyond the scope of this short letter.
A 3D model of the plan is imperative.
The Stantec presentation talks traffic but says nothing about traffic speed. City policy must guarantee speed control downtown.
There is more to planning downtown Keene than traffic analysis and roadway engineering. We need more talk about where our values lie in this environment.
The most recent Stantec rendering shows the Intrusion of parking spaces on Central Square. With this would come the removal of key trees in the circle. Also, parking here blurs the geometry and clarity of the square. Go ahead. Take a little nick out of it … Is the fate of the square to be death by a thousand cuts? We should not be so foolish.