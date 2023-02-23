Many people say that bipartisanship is gone. Well, recently we had an unfortunate example of it being alive and well. A number of gun-control bills were in a N.H. House committee. The vote went along party lines, except for Rep. Jonah Wheeler (is he a Democrat or Republican?). He voted against the bills.
Then he was in the building, some place unknown, for a green energy vote. It ended up in a tie. Why was he negligent in his duties, and why vote with the Republicans?
The Cheshire County Democrats remain silent about this. To be expected, as they supported him and others in primary battles against incumbent Democrats last year.
If I was a Republican, which I am not by any means, perhaps I would sit back. Let the Cheshire County Democrats run my candidates.
Real Democrats vote for reasonable gun control.
GENE FALTUS
Swanzey
(Note: Rep. Wheeler is a Democrat. He is from Peterborough, in Hillsborough County)
